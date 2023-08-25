Three of a family try to end life, two die in Visakhapatnam

August 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A couple along with their daughter attempted to end life allegedly due to financial problems at Gorapalli area under Pendurthi police station limits during the early hours of Friday. While the couple died, their daughter is battling for life in a private hospital.

The deceased were identified as K Satyanarayana (55) and K Surya Kumari (48). Their daughter K Neelima (22) is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Inspector of Pendurthi police station M. Srinivasa Rao said that the couple were running a grocery store in the area and were reportedly mired in debts. As per the initial investigation, they had attempted to end life by consuming pesticide. Ms. Surya Kumari informed about it to her family members, who shifted them to a hospital. Pendurthi police have registered a case.

People in need of help can dial 100.