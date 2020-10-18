Three of a family die in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2020 21:17 IST

Three members of a family, including a 14-month-old baby, died while another person was severely injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed a stationary lorry on the National Highway (NH-16) near Regupalem area under Yelamanchili (Town) police station limits here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as L. Leela Santosh (22), his grandmother S. Kanthamma (68) and his niece A. Tanvitha (14 months). Santosh’s mother L. Sujatha was severely injured in the incident.

According to the police, the four persons were heading to Pulaparthi from their native Yelamanchili on Sunday. While Kanthamma and Tanvitha died on the spot, Leela Santosh died while being shifted to hospital. Sujatha is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The district police said that they are yet to ascertain the reason for the accident. A case was registered and investigation is on.