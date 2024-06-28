ADVERTISEMENT

Three Oakridge International School students in Visakhapatnam take part in the UNICEF Houston Summit

Published - June 28, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three students from Oakridge International School S. Suryatej, V. Aanya and B. Shrujan represented their school at the UNICEF Houston Summit as NAE- UNICEF Ambassadors, which was held at The Village School and The British International School of Houston, recently.

The theme of this year’s summit was ‘Innovation’ and students were engaged at the six-day workshop. This summit brought together young leaders from across the globe to discuss and act on pressing global issues. “We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding representation of our country at the UNICEF Houston Summit.” said Principal Shaila Bhamidipati.

