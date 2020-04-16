Three nurses on COVID duty to undergo swab test in Vizag

Three nurses on COVID-19 duty at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) were sent to Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases for swab test and seven more were sent to the isolation ward at Pradhama Hospital after they complained of symptoms, on Thursday.

Report sought

Meanwhile, King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent G. Arjuna said that a detailed report had been sought from the VIMS Director on some nurses allegedly making statements before the media, without consulting the higher authorities.

“Around 100 staff nurses were deputed to the VIMS on March 27 and relieved on April 14 and 15. Some staff nurses had developed mild symptoms of weakness and explained to the Nursing Superintendent on their inability to work,” said Mr. Arjuna.

Protocol violation

They were asked to undergo swab testing and remain in home or hospital quarantine as per the COVID-19 protocols for employees.

However, they refused to undergo swab testing and issued a press note, without consulting the higher authorities, he said.

Mr. Arjuna further said that as per the guidelines, those who worked in the COVID-19 positive patient’s ward should be quarantined for 15 days depending on their symptoms and they should undergo swab test.