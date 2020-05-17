Three new cases reported in Vizag district

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, as per the State Health Bulletin released on Sunday. Seven patients, who were being treated at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (GIMSR), have been discharged on Saturday evening after their tests reported negative.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the district will be 75 as on date. The total number of active cases is 41, the number of persons discharged is 33. It may be recalled that the district also reported one death from Chengalraopeta area.

Among the three cases, it was learnt that one case with travel history to Hyderabad was reported from Narsipatnam Town and one from Bowdar Road. A medico from KGH who was on COVID-19 duty also tested positive.