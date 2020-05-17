Visakhapatnam

Three new cases reported in Vizag district

Seven patients discharged

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, as per the State Health Bulletin released on Sunday. Seven patients, who were being treated at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (GIMSR), have been discharged on Saturday evening after their tests reported negative.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the district will be 75 as on date. The total number of active cases is 41, the number of persons discharged is 33. It may be recalled that the district also reported one death from Chengalraopeta area.

Among the three cases, it was learnt that one case with travel history to Hyderabad was reported from Narsipatnam Town and one from Bowdar Road. A medico from KGH who was on COVID-19 duty also tested positive.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:39:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/three-new-cases-reported-in-vizag-district/article31609410.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY