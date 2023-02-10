Three more unexplored beaches to be developed within the city

February 10, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be developing three more beaches — Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar, and Mangamaripeta, ahead of the G-20 working group committee meeting. The corporation will spend about ₹5 crore to provide amenities at these beaches within the city limits.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that basic requirements like pre-fabricated toilets, parking places, benches for seating, proper lighting and sign boards will be arranged for the visitors. This apart, CCTV cameras and smart poles which would provide Wi-Fi facility and have public address system, will be also facilitated at the beaches.

He said that the corporation has also consulted the forest department since some part of the beaches come under their purview and they have agreed for the development. The GVMC will not disturb the environment and the amenities will be eco-friendly, he said. According to the civic chief, though the beaches are being created in the view of major events next month, in the coming days, they would also reduce pressure on existing beaches such as R.K Beach, Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam and Yarada.

Mr Raja Babu said that the stretch from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam will be given a facelift. Apart from improving greenery, lighting will be also arranged. The corporation has found that many parts of the stretch do not have proper illumination. Around 380 street lights will be arranged on central medians between Jodugullapalem to Bheemunipatnam, while around 100 high-power lights will be arranged facing the beach side to ensure safety of visitors during the night, he said. He also said that LED screens will be arranged at some junctions during the global event. The Commissioner also said that they would also develop a view point at Jodugullapalem.

