Three more cases emerge in the district

The COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 66, with the admission of three more positive cases, on Monday.
The State health bulletin has officially recorded the three cases showing a total count of 66 cases.
Of the three cases, one is a home guard and resident of Kobbarithota, a 70-year-old woman from Akkayyaplem and one from Gajuwaka area, said Principal of Andhra Medicac College P.V. Sudhakar.
In the last 10 days, there has been a spike in cases, with over 40 cases being recorded.
The containment zones have also gone up from 15 to 20.
On the person who turned positive second time, GVMC, CMO, K.S.L.G. Sastry, said that four members of the family were tested positive in phases.
Probably, he could have been infected by one of them again, he said.
