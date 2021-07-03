Three missing young women from orphanage yet to be located

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2021 01:22 IST

Police suspect they ran away to get out of the disciplined hostel life

The city police are still on the lookout for three young women who have reportedly gone missing from Wednesday from Swadhar Home, a government-run orphanage, at Pineapple Colony in Arilova here.

The incident had come to light after the orphanage authorities lodged a complaint with the Arilova police.

According to the police, all the three persons are majors and can move out of the orphanage as and when they desire, after following the due procedure.

But in this case, they jumped out of a bathroom window and ran away and this is why a missing case has been booked, said Arilova Police Station Staion House Officer Emmanuel Raju.

The police suspect that the young women might have run away, as they wanted to get out of the disciplined hostel life.

Two of the three have been living in the home for the last three years.

Both of them were initially put in the home for the minors, as they were then minors and later shifted to this home.

One of them had run away from home after her mother died and her father was allegedly harassing her.

She was picked up by the police at Rajahmundry railway station and was shifted to Visakhapatnam to the home for the minors and later moved to Swadhar, after she became major.

Another girl was picked up by the police at RK Beach about three years ago. She was then minor and after her stay the home for the minors, she was moved to this home.

The third woman was brought to the home about a month ago.

She is the mother of the three-year-old baby who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at Marikavalasa recently, said Mr. Emmanuel.

She was transferred to the home, after her husband reportedly refused her entry and her parents refused to give shelter.

‘No trafficking’

The police are hoping that tracking the movement of hte woman could be the key to locate the young women, as she hails from the city and has friends and relatives.

Going by initial investigation, the police have ruled out any trafficking angle into the case.