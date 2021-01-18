Visakhapatnam

Three missing children traced

Police personnel from the Beach Control Room traced three children who had gone missing at Beach Road here on Sunday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana, in one case, M Yeswanth (6) and in another M. Nitya Sahithi (11) had gone missing at Pandurangapuram. In another case, Parthasaradhi (6), of S.Kota mandal in Vizianagaram district, had gone missing, he said.

There was a huge crowd on Beach Road as it was the weekend.

