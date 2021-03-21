Three minors killed in accident in Visakhapatnam

The incident occurred at around 1.30 a.m. on March 21.

Three minors were killed in a road accident after the motorcycle they were travelling on hit a tree at Makavarapalem in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of March 21.

According to preliminary information given by the police, the incident occurred at around 1.30 a.m.

The three minors — R. Hemanth Sai, 15, P. Varshith, 16, and P. Anish Kumar, 17 — from Makavarapalem and students pursuing the first year Intermediate course, were going towards their junior college on one bike when they allegedly lost control over the vehicle.

The Makavarapalem police are yet to register a case.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem.