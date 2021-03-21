Three minors killed as bike hits tree

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2021 19:00 IST

Three minors were killed when the motorcycle on which they were riding, allegedly hit a tree at Makavarapalem area in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Sunday.

The police said that the deceased were identified as R. Hemanth Sai (16), P. Varshith (16) and P. Hanish Kumar (17), all belonging to Makavarapalem and studying Intermediate first year.

According to the police, the incident was believed to have occurred at around 1. a.m. The three along with five other friends had decorated Hemanth’s house till late on Saturday night, as it was Hemanth’s sister half-saree function on Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., they decided to drop one of their friends at his home. The three were heading towards PP Agraharam.

“Hemanth Sai, who was driving the vehicle, did not have a licence. As per preliminary information, they were driving at a very high speed. He allegedly hit a tree while negotiating a steep curve. He did not wear a helmet,” the police said.

While Hemanth Sai died on the spot with severe head injuries, other two died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.