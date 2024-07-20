Three militia members arrested in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, pressure cooker bomb and grenades recovered

The Alluri Sitharama Raju district police arrested three militia members on the outskirts of Allivagu village of Edugurallapalli Panchayat under Chinturu police station limits, here on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Vanjam Ungaiah alias Uday (33), Kursa Rajkumar (25) and Madivi Irmaiah (25) of Yetapaka mandal.

The police have recovered a pressure cooker bomb, three grenades, two electrical detonators, iron pieces, electrical wire, small battery and pamphlets.

Addressing the media at Chinturu on Saturday, Additional SP of Chinturu Rahul Meena said that when Chinturu police, State Special Police Party personnel, the CRPF and the dog squad were conducting combing operations in the forest area on the outskirts of Allivagu village, some people tried to run away. The personnel chased them and caught, when they found that they were militia members, Mr. Rahul Meena said.

The ASP said that during this month, the three were involved in an ambush laid by Maoists to kill security forces on the outskirts of Mallampet village in Chinturu mandal. During June, they were involved in the burning of a godown of betel leaves on the outskirts of Edugurallapalli. The three were also involved in the distribution of Maoist party pamphlets at a village shandy in Edugurallapalli during April, he added.

The ASP warned that strict action would be taken against people who cooperate with the banned Maoist party and commit anti-social activities.

Inspector of Police, Chinturu Circle, M. Gajendra Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Chinturu Police station, D. Srinivasa Rao, and Assistant Commandant, 42-Bn CRPF, M. Radha, were present.

