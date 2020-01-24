Three men from Kerala caught ‘smuggling’ ganja

A Special Task Force (STF) team of the Excise and Prohibition Department arrested three people, all natives of Kerala, on charge of smuggling ganja from the interior areas of Visakha Agency on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as P.A. Suresh (40), Anil Jacob (42) from Thrissur district and Lijo Jose from Idukki district of Kerala.
According to Anakapalle Excise STF Inspector K. Kameswara Rao, acting on a tip-off, the STF team intercepted a vehicle at Laxmipuram Road Junction under Chodavaram police station limits and seized 34 kg ganja worth ₹68,000 .
“In a bid to evade checking, the accused had hidden the contraband inside the seat of the vehicle. They reportedly procured the ganja from Paderu and were allegedly transporting it to Kerala,” said Mr. Kameswara Rao.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.