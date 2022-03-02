Three-member panel to look into traffic issues

Committee told to submit its report within seven days

The Visakhapatnam City Police constituted a three-member committee to look into the suggestions given by citizens to ease traffic congestion, study the feasibility of the proposals and come up with a plan of action.

On February 8, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha made a request to the citizens of Vizag through social media platforms to come forward with suggestions to ease traffic congestion in the city. He said that the ideas suggested should be easy and quick to implement. Responding to the Commissioner’s call, over 300 people came up with various suggestions related to parking, speeding, traffic violations, auto-rickshaw menace, road widening, and road re-engineering.

According to the city police, they have appointed Professor, Dept. Of Civil Engineering, GITAM University, Dr. Mukund Dangeti, Managing Trustee of Visakha Safety Council, Training and Development Trust, Balasatish Chamakura and Satyanarayana from PM Palem to the committee.

The committee was asked to submit its report within seven days for further action by the traffic police.