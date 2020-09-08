Three-member gang involved in 58 burglaries busted

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha addressing press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Property worth ₹29.95 lakh recovered from the accused: Police Commissioner

The city police (Crime Wing) on Tuesday arrested a three-member gang who were allegedly involved in 58 burglaries in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

The police have recovered valuables worth ₹29.95 lakh, including 108 tolas of gold ornaments, 153 tolas of silver ornaments and ₹1.69 lakh cash, from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Bathula Prabhakar (24) alias Rahul Reddy, native of Chittor district, resident of Palakoderu, West Godavari; Pedapati Naveen (21), resident of New Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam city, who works as a receiver; and Kuppa Taviti Raju (28), a resident of Makkuva mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing a press conference here, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said the accused were allegedly involved in 35 crimes in the city limits, 18 nder Visakhapatnam district police (Rural) limits, four from Vizianagaram and one from West Godavari limits.

Mr. Sinha said that last month, police formed special teams to nab the burglars, after receiving a complaint from a man from Paradesipalem that unidentified persons made away with over 500 gm gold and ₹2 lakh cash, all worth ₹13 lakh, from his house when he was away.

The police examined the CCTV footage and the available clues at the spot and nabbed the prime accused Prabhakar and recovered stolen property from his house at Gopalapatnam. Subsequently, based on his confession, Naveen and Taviti Raju were also arrested.

The police said that the accused had stolen over property worth ₹34.21 lakh. With their arrest, the police had managed to recover property worth about ₹29.95 lakh.

Inspector of Crimes, Harbour Sub Division, M. Avatharaam said that Prabhakar had allegedly committed thefts during his childhood and was sent to juvenile school.

After growing up, he continued to commit offences in Amalapuram, Bhimavaram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and a few other places. He was arrested in various cases and sent to jail. In 2017, he was released from sub-jail in Gannavaram. He committed several thefts in West Godavari and relocated to Visakhapatnam. Mr. Avatharaam said Prabhakar had joined various private jobs, where he met other two accused, who allegedly used to help him in receiving and pledging the stolen property.