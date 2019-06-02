Three-member extortion gang nabbed

The city police on Saturday arrested a three-member gang, who have been allegedly extorting money from persons facing departmental inquiries or criminal charges in various cases. The police found that the gang has been impersonating as assistants to senior government officials, and demanding money from persons assuring them to remove their names in the cases.

The arrested have been identified as V. Narayana Rao (47) of Etcherla, Srikakulam, G. Venkata Suresh Babu (34) and K. Mahalakshmi (52) of Kovvuru, West Godavari district.

Addressing newsmen here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law & Order), M. Ravindranath Babu said that the gang has been following news items relating to various crimes, especially those dealing with bribery and fraud cases, and involving government staff from various departments such as revenue, education and health, and have been demanding money from them promising them to settle the case and relieve them of the charges.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said that after the illegal kidney transplantation case of Sraddha Hospital came to light, the prime accused Narayana Rao hatched a plan. He called one of the doctors of the hospital and claimed that he was the Personal Assistant (PA) to Principal Secretary to Health. The accused informed the doctor that his name was also included in the list of accused and in order to take his name out of the case, he demanded ₹10 lakh. After the phone call, the doctor immediately informed the police, and they laid a trap and arrested him.

The DCP said that Narayana Rao played a key role in hatching the plan, Venkata Suresh Babu searched for lonely women and convinced them to open bank accounts on their names and also gave a commission of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for using their bank accounts. In this case, the accused had used bank account of one K. Mahalakshmi and gave her some commission.

Teachers targeted

Primary investigation in the case revealed that the gang had earlier targeted two teachers from government schools, after the vigilance officials busted a case in which the staff were found using rotten eggs in mid-day meal. The gang reportedly collected ₹30,000 promising them to clear their names from the cases, said the DCP.

According to police, Narayana Rao was reportedly involved in several other extortion and cheating cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He allegedly collected over ₹7 lakh from many victims. Further investigation would reveal more facts.

So far, the police have recovered about ₹1.50 lakh cash and a few others documents from him.