Three-member cricket betting gang arrested at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

April 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) in coordination with Gajuwaka police conducted raids at an individual house at Pilakavanipalem and arrested three persons who were allegedly organising cricket betting online during the ongoing IPL season, here on Wednesday.

The police teams have seized a TV, a laptop, eight mobile phones and ₹18,500.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao said that the three youth (bookies) were communicating with some punters over mobile phones and were taking their betting. The organisers were using a TV set and a laptop. No major electronic devices or gadgets were found, he said.

“The main accused in the case is said to be from Anakapalli. These three youth communicate with him after receiving the bets. He may have further contacts. He is yet to be arrested,” said Mr. Trinad Rao.

The ACP said that the youth have been running the betting racket for a long time. They have retrieved the list of persons who were placing bets with the gang and they are yet to be identified. However, the betting being placed was found to be in thousands.