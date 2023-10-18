HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-member committee will study sewage treatment in Visakhapatnam, says environmentalist

High Court Bench posts hearing of PIL filed by Bolisetty Satyanarayana and Rajendra Singh on pollution issues in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts to November 8

October 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member committee constituted by a Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court to understand the extent of the effluent discharge and the sewage being generated in Visakhapatnam is supposed to prepare a report by October 2023, environment conservationist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has said.

Mr. Satyanarayana, along with water conservationist Rajendra Singh, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issues on pollution in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, in the High Court in 2020.

Responding to the litigations, the High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, on October 11, ordered that a committee be constituted to study the effluent discharge and sewage generation and posted the next hearing to November 8, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that members of the committee should be nominated within 10 days from October 11 and the report be prepared not later than four weeks thereafter.

According to the suggestion made by the Amicus Curiae, the Bench constituted the committee comprising a member to be nominated by the Central Pollution Control Board, a nominee of the State pollution control board and Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), he added.

The Committee will determine the functional capacity as against the installed capacity of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and the number of STPs required in addition to the existing ones to treat effluent and sewage. The Committee will also determine the places where the additional STPs are to be located, considering not only the needs of the city, but keeping in view the demand in future.

The city has a population of 17 lakh as per the 2011 Census and it would be around 23 lakh now, said Mr. Satyanarayana.

The VMRDA will provide all help to the Committee for preparation of the reports.

“The Bench also directed that a tentative amount of ₹50,000 be paid to the Amicus Curaie by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC),” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / environmental pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.