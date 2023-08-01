Three-member bike lifting gang arrested in ASR district in Andhra Pradesh, 10 vehicles recovered

August 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PADERU

Three youth were arrested by the Paderu Police in Alluri Sitharama Raju district for allegedly being involved in a series of bike thefts in the Agency areas for the last seven months.

The arrested were identified as Ch. Kameswara Rao (21), S. Mahesh (20) and K. Srinu (20), all from G Madugula mandal.

According to police, the trio had been involved in committing two-wheeler thefts at various places in Paderu, G Madugula and Chintapalli regions. Conducting reccee in isolated areas, the trio break the handle locks and make good with the vehicles. A team led by Circle Inspector of Paderu, B. Sudhakar, and the CCS police arrested the accused.

Police said that the gang was trying to sell the bikes to some persons at Maoist-affected regions in Odisha.

The police have recovered 10 motorcycles whose worth is estimated to be around ₹8 lakh.

Among the accused, Kameswara Rao was earlier involved in murder case and was also sent to juvenile home for indulging in offences some years ago, the police added.