Three killed in two road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts in Andhra Pradesh

January 17, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/ANAKAPALLI

Two youth and a 16-year-old boy died in two different road accidents that had occurred in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, on Monday night.

In one accident, two Diploma students died after the two-wheeler on which they were riding allegedly hit a tree near Yadava Jaggurajupeta under Duvvada police station limits, on Monday evening. The incident came to lighton Monday night after police registered a case.

The deceased were identified as M Venkata Satyasai Kiran (20) and V Harichandra Prasad (20), both from Yadava Jaggurajupeta area.

According to Duvvada police, the youth were driving home when the accident occurred near Autonagar Railway Wagon Workshop. Based on the evidences from the accident spot, the police suspect that overspeeding might be the reason. The duo probably were not able to handle the high-end bike at a good speed and have hit a tree followed by crashing into a pillar and then falling onto the road side.

As per the police, post-mortem report can ascertain whether the duo were drunk or not.

Both Kiran and Prasad are friends since childhood and are studying diploma Final year. The accident on the day of Kanuma has left the family members and locals inconsolable.

Duvvada police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

In another case, a 16-year old boy died in an accident after the two-wheeler on which he was riding was allegedly hit by a car from behind, on NH-16 at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Zubaid (16), a resident of Kakinada.

Sheikh Zubaid was the pillion rider, while his family member who was driving the vehicle received injuries in the accident, said Sub Inspector of Police, Nakkapalli PS, G Sirisha.

Zubaid had come to a relative’s house in Visakhapatnam some days ago probably due to Sankranti holidays and was returning home on Monday.

Nakkapalli police have registered a case.