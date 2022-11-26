Three killed in different accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

November 26, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam/Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died in three different road accidents which occurred in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Saturday.

In one accident, a 38-year-old woman died while her husband escaped with very minor injuries in a bike accident on NH-16 near Duvvada in Visakhapatnam.

As per the police, the couple were heading towards Visakhapatnam from Yelamanchali. After reaching near Aganampudi area, the handle of the bike on which they were travelling reportedly come in contact with the back tyre of an RTC bus. Pillion rider Varalakshmi (38) fell under the tyre and died on the spot. Her husband who fell to other side received very minor injuries. The incident occurred at around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday

In another accident at Rebaka area under Anakapalli (Rural) police station limits, a 45-year- old woman died after the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling has reportedly hit by a lorry. The deceased was identified as D Ramu.

Around 60-year old man died after allegedly being hit by a lorry on NH-16 under Anakapalli (Town) PS limits.

