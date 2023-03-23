Three killed, five rescued as building collapses in Visakhapatnam

March 23, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Three persons, including two minor siblings, were killed when a three-storied building collapsed at Ramajogipeta under the Maharanipeta police limits in the city during the small hours of Thursday. Another five persons, who were stuck under the building debris, were rescued and shifted to King George Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as S. Anjali (15), a class X student, S Durga Prasad (17), an Intermediate student, and another 23-year-old from Bihar, Ramulash Shah alias Chotu.

A total of eight persons from three families had been residing in the building. While two youth resided on the ground floor of the building, a family of four, including two children, stayed on the first floor. The second floor was occupied by a couple. All the inmates are tenants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anjali and Durga Prasad were children of S. Rama Rao (39) and his wife S. Kalyani (35). The couple were rescued by the search teams.

The couple had been undergoing treatment. Mr. Rama Rao’s family hails from the interior areas of Vizianagaram district and had shifted to Visakhapatnam for employment and children’s education.

Another rescued couple S. Krishna (30) and S. Roja Rani (29) from Manyam district, who resided on the second floor, suffered injuries.

Chotu (25), a native of Bihar, was residing on the ground floor. His roommate K. Siva Shankar (29) of Vijayawada had a miraculous escape. The duo worked in a fast food centre.

Quake feared

According to the local residents, they woke up to a huge sound of the crash around 1.30 a.m. Initially, they suspected it as an earthquake and ran out of their houses, only to realise that the building in their locality had collapsed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sumit Garud Sunil, Maharanipeta police and revenue officials besides NDRF teams rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. As per the revenue officials, the building was more than 40 years old and in a dilapidated condition. A detailed report will be submitted to the Collector after investigation.

Commissioner consoles victims

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu had consoled the victims who were undergoing treatment at the KGH.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that in their initial inquiry they had come to know that the building was around 40 years old and was constructed without pillars. Due to the recent rains, the building might have been affected leading to its collapse.

As some of the locals complained that a new construction, which was going on near the building, might have put pressure on the old structure, Mr. Raja Babu said that he would look into the issue.

Maharanipeta police said that expert opinion would be taken before initiating action.

A case under section 174 CrPC was registered.