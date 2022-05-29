Three juveniles among seven held for robbing man at knifepoint in Visakhapatnam

May 29, 2022 19:41 IST

Four of the accused are Intermediate second-year students, say police

Four teenagers, all Intermediate second-year students, were arrested and three juveniles in conflict with the law, were taken into custody by the city police on Sunday, for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from a 33-year-old man in Visakhapatnam.

The arrested were identified as P. Avinash (18), B. Praveen Kumar (19), N. Ashok Kumar (18) and L. Satish (18), all residents of various areas in the city.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Additional DCP (Crimes) M. Gangadharam said that on May 22, the four teenagers and three other juveniles were moving on bikes without any valid reason. At around 3 a.m., they noticed a 33-year-old near Dwaraka Nagar. The seven persons surrounded the man with their bikes, and snatched ₹5,500 from his pocket at knifepoint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and checked the CCTV footage. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused on Sunday.

Mr. Gangadharam said that the accused were addicted to vices and have committed the crime for easy money.

Further investigation is on