Three Intermediate students go missing from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

June 27, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Three students pursuing second -year Intermediate education in a private Junior college at Gajuwaka had gone missing here. The police suspect that the students have left their houses deliberately and have launched a manhunt.

As per the police, the three minors have left their houses on June 24 and had gone to one of their friends’ house at K.Kotapadu in Anakapalli district. After spending a day, the students had left the house claiming that they will be returning to Gajuwaka.

Sources from police said that the minors have intentionally left the houses with the idea to tour some places. Search teams have been on the look out for them and are using technical analysis, the sources added.

A missing case was registered at the Gajuwaka police station.

