Three inmates go missing from orphanage

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 July 2021 00:23 IST

Three female inmates have reportedly gone missing from Swadhar Home, a government-run orphanage at Pineapple Colony in Arliova area in the city.

The disappearance of the girls came to light after the Home authorities lodged a complaint with local police.

Arilova Inspector Emmaneul Raju said that the three girls, identified as Sailaja (19), Aarthi (19) and Varalakshmi (23), had reportedly left the orphanage through a broken window at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As they are no longer minors, they can leave the orphanage after following due procedures. But in this case, they left without informing the authorities. Based on a complaint lodged by officials, we have registered a missing person case, Mr. Raju said.