Visakhapatnam

Three inmates go missing from orphanage

Three female inmates have reportedly gone missing from Swadhar Home, a government-run orphanage at Pineapple Colony in Arliova area in the city.

The disappearance of the girls came to light after the Home authorities lodged a complaint with local police.

Arilova Inspector Emmaneul Raju said that the three girls, identified as Sailaja (19), Aarthi (19) and Varalakshmi (23), had reportedly left the orphanage through a broken window at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As they are no longer minors, they can leave the orphanage after following due procedures. But in this case, they left without informing the authorities. Based on a complaint lodged by officials, we have registered a missing person case, Mr. Raju said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 12:24:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/three-inmates-go-missing-from-orphanage/article35068140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY