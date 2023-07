July 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Three tribals were severly injured after being struck by lightning in Tatiparthi hamlet of Ravikamatam mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

They were identified as Padi Chinnabbai, Surla Kondababu and Undra Balaraju.

They were taken to the nearby Narsipatnam hospital where the doctors referred them to the KHG here. The incident occurred while they were playing volleyball.