Three injured in an industrial accident at SEZ in Anakapalli district

March 13, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Three workers were injured in an Industrial accident in a pharma unit at Special Economic Zone under Rambilli police station limits in Anakapalli district here on Wednesday.

Circle Inspector of Rambilli police station Lakshmana Rao said that the accident happened when hot water in the boiler fell on them while cleaning it. The three workers who were injured were shifted to a private hospital at Arilova in Visakhapatnam

A case was registered. Further investigation is on.

