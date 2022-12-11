Three, including two minors, held, ganja seized in Visakhapatnam

December 11, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at two seperate places and arrested a person and also taken two minors into their custody, while they were allegedly transporting around 28 kg ganja here on Sunday.

In one case, the CTF teams, following the instructions from its ACP A. Trinad Rao conducted raids near a travel office at Dwaraka Nagar and took a minor into their custody, while he was allegedly having possession of 26 kg ganja with him. The case was handed over to Dwaraka police station. In another case, the CTF teams conducted raids at Kancharapalem and arrested an 18-year-old P Subhash from Araku Valley and also taken a minor into their custody for allegedly trying to sell around 2.5 kg ganja. The case was handed over to Kancharapalem police station.

