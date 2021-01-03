Three, including two minors, held for ‘assault, robbery’

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 January 2021 00:27 IST

Accused are addicted to ganja, say police

The city police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth and also took two minor boys of 17 and 16 years of age into their custody for allegedly assaulting a person for money near Daspalla Hills on January 1. The police found that the trio were addicted to ganja and had committed the offence to get some money to buy ganja.

The arrested was identified as S. Kundan (20), a resident of Maharanipeta.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that Kundan completed Intermediate, while the first juvenile completed Class X and second juvenile is in Class IX. Mr. Suresh Babu said the three accused used to meet daily and smoke the weed at an isolated place near Governor’s Bungalow. Since they ran out of cash to buy ganja, the trio decided to rob a motorist, he said.

On January 1, the accused reportedly assaulted a man with a button knife and took gold ornaments and cash worth ₹31,450 from him.

Based on the complaint and acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Crime Station) Sravan Kumar and a few others were present.