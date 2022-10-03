Three, including juvenile, from Bihar held in Visakhapatnam, 13 kg ganja seized

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 03, 2022 20:29 IST

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons and took one juvenile in conflict with law into custody, for allegedly trying to smuggle 13 kg of dry ganja, here on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Kundan Kumar Yadav (27) and Munna Yadav (27), both from Bihar. The juvenile in conflict with law is also from Bihar.

Based on intelligence inputs, the SEB team conducted checks near gate no. 4 at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, and arrested the smugglers and seized the contraband stuff.

