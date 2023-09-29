ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including a minor, held on charge of killing monitor lizard and posting videos on YouTube in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department officials, Ananthagiri Range, arrested two tribal youth and also took a minor into their custody for allegedly involved in killing monitor lizards and a few other animals, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. After killing, the youth have cooked, consumed them and posted the videos on the social media.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ch. Durga Prasad Rao said that the trio have been running a YouTube channel in which they upload videos related to Agency areas. Some months ago, they had killed monitor lizard and a few other animals, cooked them and posted the video in their channel. The Forest Department had received a complaint from an NGO. The department further enquired, ascertained facts and caught them on September 26.

The two accused were sent to remand by the court, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US