Three, including a minor, held on charge of killing monitor lizard and posting videos on YouTube in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department officials, Ananthagiri Range, arrested two tribal youth and also took a minor into their custody for allegedly involved in killing monitor lizards and a few other animals, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. After killing, the youth have cooked, consumed them and posted the videos on the social media.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ch. Durga Prasad Rao said that the trio have been running a YouTube channel in which they upload videos related to Agency areas. Some months ago, they had killed monitor lizard and a few other animals, cooked them and posted the video in their channel. The Forest Department had received a complaint from an NGO. The department further enquired, ascertained facts and caught them on September 26.

The two accused were sent to remand by the court, he said.

