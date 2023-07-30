Three, including a juvenile, held in autorickshaw driver’s murder case in Visakhapatnam

July 30, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Kancharapalem police on Saturday night arrested two youth and also took a juvenile into their custody on the charge of murdering 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Ch. Chiranjeevi on July 28.

The arrested were identified as B. Uday Kumar (19) and O. Satish (20) from Kancharapalem.

According to Inspector of Kancharapalem police station N Sai, the three persons have killed Chiranjeevi of Bapuji Nagar on the intervening night of July 27 and 28. As per the police, there had been petty disputes between Uday Kumar and Chiranjeevi for the last few months, which led to the murder.

The arrested were sent to remand.

