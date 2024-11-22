 />

Three hospitalised due to diarrhoea at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 22, 2024 11:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including two women, fell ill and were hospitalised due to diarrhoea in Ward 67, Sai Nagar in Gajuwaka, here on Friday. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials ascertained that ongoing road development works have damaged the water pipeline and contaminated the water. Due to the water contamination, a few residents fell ill, while three of them were affected with diarrhoea. While two women, aged 57 and 35 years, are being treated in a private hospital, another person was discharged from a PHC, the GVMC officials said.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar has issued a showcause notice to Assistant Engineer S. Venkat Rao and also suspended Ward Amenities Secretary S. Naveena Lakshmi. He has also directed the Zonal Commissioner to take up repair works of the pipeline immediately.

