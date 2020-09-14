Three held on charge of bid to burgle temple

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2020 23:33 IST

The city police on Monday arrested one person and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly attempting to steal valuables from the Sai Baba temple of Sri Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy Temples Complex at MVP Colony area in the city.

DCP (Zone-I) Aishwarya Rastogi said that Ch. Tarun (19), a resident of Arilova area in the city, along with two juveniles of Arilova area, gained entry into the temple complex in the early hours on September 13. The trio attempted to commit a theft by breaking the lock of the iron grill.

Hearing the sounds, watchman D. Ramu raised an alarm and tried to alert others. Tarun and his associates fled from the spot by abandoning their bike.

Based on a complaint from P. Prakash, secretary of the temple complex, the police launched a search and nabbed the trio. The police seized their vehicle.

The DCP said that they have intensified the night patrolling in the city, particularly near religious places and prayer halls.