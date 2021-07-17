Visakhapatnam

Three held, juvenile taken into custody in murder case

The district police on Friday arrested three persons and also took one juvenile into custody, for their alleged involvement in the murder case of V. Appalanarasamma (70) at Old Post Office area in Sabbavaram on July 14.

The police also confirmed that it was a case of murder for gain.

The arrested were identified as Sai Akshay, Ganesh and Siva.

According to sources in police, the four persons had conducted a recce on the house of Appalanarasamma who was living alone in the house, after her husband passed away two years ago.

On July 14, they gained entry into the house and allegedly strangled her to death. It was also learnt that the accused had made good with some gold ornaments from her body and the house.

Acting on a tip-off, the four accused were nabbed on Friday.

It was also learnt that when the accused tried to sell the stolen gold, they realised that it was artificial gold.


