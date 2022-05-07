Three held for ‘stealing’ gold from woman in Vizag

The Pendurthi police on Saturday arrested three persons including two woman on charge of stealing 21 tolas of gold ornaments from a woman in Visakhapatnam on May 3.

The accused allegedly committed the offence when the woman was returning home after having a darshan at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple during Chandanotsavam festival at Simhachalam.

The accused have been identified as P. Jammulamma (35), S. Sangeetha (27) and Sampangi Siva Dargayya (34), all from Nandyal district. The police have recovered 240 grams of ornaments worth ₹5.25 lakh stolen from the woman.