Three held for ‘killing’ medical practitioner

G. Madugula police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a medical practitioner reported from Serubayalu village on October 20. Ch. Jagga Rao (55) was allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient who alleged lapses in the treatment. Police said the murder was committed on October 18, but it came to light on October 20.

The accused have been identified as M. Demudu, his sons Marri Bhaskar Rao and Marri Subba Rao, all residents of Serubayalu in G. Madugula mandal.

‘Lapses in treatment’

According to G. Madugula police, Jagga Rao reportedly treated one Marri Musiri of Serubayalu recently. Musiri reportedly died of ill health on October 18.

However, her brother Demudu and nephews Marri Bhaskar Rao and Marri Subba Rao family members and relatives alleged that negligence in treatment had led to the death of Musiri.

They allegedly hit Jagga Rao with bricks, which resulted in his death. The accused have been remanded.