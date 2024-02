February 10, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) caught three persons while they were allegedly transporting 104 kg ganja in a car near Pendurthi Junction here on Saturday. Based on credible information, a team led by CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch.G.V. Prasada Rao and Inspector Malleswara Rao conducted vehicle-checking and seized the ganja. The case was handed over to Pendurthi police station for further action.