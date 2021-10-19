Three GVMC projects likely to be inaugurated on October 23

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 October 2021 19:14 IST

Chief Minister is expected to visit Visakhapatnam to attend a private function

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials are planning to organise inauguration of projects worth ₹330 crore on October 23, during the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed visit to Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister is likely to visit the city to attend a private function on October 23. The GVMC officials are planning to officially inaugurate three projects – Waste-to-Energy Plant at Kapuluppada worth ₹280 crore, Multi Level Car Parking Project (MLCP) at Jagadamba Junction worth ₹11 crore and renovated VUDA Park, near Beach Road, worth ₹33 crore.

The trial run for the Waste-to-Energy plant and MLCP were completed by the officials. The inauguration of the VUDA park was also delayed for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana has informed the Engineering Department to make necessary arrangements and also inform the higher authorities concerned to check the possibilities of arranging inaugural event, if the Chief Minister’s programme is confirmed.