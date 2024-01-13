Three gram panchayats near Vanjangi sanctioned ₹25 lakh in tourism funds

January 13, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - PADERU

Three gram panchayats surrounding the renowned tourist destination of Vanjangi hill in Paderu mandal of ASR district will receive ₹25 lakh in tourism department funds to take up various development works.

These funds were generated by introducing entry charges at Vanjangi hill, which is also known as ‘Meghala Konda’.

District Collector Sumit Kumar and Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Paderu Project Officer V. Abhishek have sanctioned the funds for development activities in the three villages of Vanjangi, Lagisipalli and Kadeli.

With the funds, repairs to the school buildings at S. Kothuru, Kothavalasa, Varthanapalli, Gurupalli, laying of B.T Roads and CC roads and drain repairs will be taken up. Street lighting will also be provided to all the three gram panchayats at a budget of ₹2.50 lakh. Officials have also sanctioned money for erecting signboards at the tourist destination.

Mandal Parishad Development Officer, Paderu, K.S. Naveen said that the aim behind introducing entry charges at Vanjangi is to financially help these villages. Tribals from these three gram panchayats have been working for development of tourism at Vanjangi hill, and manage the inflow of tourists, parking, and cleanliness atop the hill. The funds are meant to help these gram panchayats in exchange for their services, he said.

