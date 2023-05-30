Three fishermen released from Pakistan jail reached Andhra Pradesh, says A.P. Mechanised Boat Operators’ Association

May 30, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators’ Association president Vasupalli Janakiram on Tuesday said that three fishermen of the State returned safely from Pakistan jail on Monday.

The fishermen are Mailapalli Bhaskara Rao of Koyyam village of Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district, M. Annavaram of Gajjakayalapuram village of Katrenikona mandal and Pemmidi Narayana Rao of Pasupulanka village of I. Polavaram mandal in the erstwhile East Godavari district. They were detained by Pakistani authorities off the coast of Porbandar habour in Gujarat on November 29, 2018, Mr. Janakiram added.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Janakiram said that his association wrote a letter urging the State government to pay compensation of ₹5 lakh to each fisherman.

Mr. Janakiram said that on May 13, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail in Karachi. The Pakistan authorities handed over the fishermen to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border. A total of 23 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were released from Pakistan till date, and at present there are no fishermen from the State in Pakistan, he added.

The second batch of 200 Indian fishermen would be released on June 2 and another 100 fishermen on July 3 as per the agreements between the governments of India and Pakistan, Mr. Janakiram added.