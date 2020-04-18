Three excise officials transferred

Three officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department have been transferred based on reports that they were negligent in duties, here on Friday night.
Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise Vivek Yadav has issued orders transferring Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent, Gajuwaka, R. Prasad, Inspector, Gajuwaka (Excise Special Task Force), A Srirangam Dora, Excise Inspector, Pendurthy, P. Muralidhar, with immediate effect on administrative grounds. He also asked them to report to headquarters for further orders.
It may be recalled that on April 15, the City Task Force (CTF) police raided a bar and restaurant at Pendurthy and seized over 300 liquor bottles, as the owners were found selling liquor during the lockdown period at higher rates.
