Visakhapatnam

Three die in two accidents

Three persons died and two others were injured in two road accidents here on Friday.

Two persons died after two motorcycles collided at high speed on BRTS Road at Marripalem area on Friday. While one person died on the spot, another one died while undergoing treatment in a hospital, sources said. The pillion riders of both the vehicles suffered injuries.

In another accident, Raju (32) of Burma Colony died after reportedly hit by an auto-rickshaw near Urvasi Junction in the city. The incident reportedly occurred when Raju was returning home from the fishing harbour area. A case was registered.

