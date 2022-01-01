Three die in a road accident in Visakhapatnam

While three died on the spot, another injured youth from Vepagunta was shifted to a private hospital

Three youth died, while another person received severe injuries in a road accident, when two motorcycles collided head-on on the BRTS Road at Arilova in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of January 1. The police suspect that over speeding might be the reason for the accident.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, Rambabu from Vivekananda Nagar, Arilova and Nitish from Pydimamba Colony, Vepagunta, all aged around 21 to 25 years.

According to primary information from the police, Nitish and another youth were heading towards Arilova from Vepagunta, while Rakesh and Rambabu were going towards Simhachalam from Vivekananda Nagar. They were using the middle-road of the BRTS. Near Apollo Hospitals area, the bikes collided with each other reportedly due to over speeding.

The accident occurred at around 6.20 a.m. and there was not much fog either, said Inspector of Arilova Police Station, Emmanuel Raju.

While three died on the spot, another injured youth from Vepagunta was shifted to a private hospital.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the youth were under the influence of alcohol.

Arilova BRTS Road was closed by the police to curb New Year revelry, for vehicles right from 9 p.m. on December 31 to the early hours of January 1.

Arilova Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.