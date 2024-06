Three persons died while five others were severely injured after the lorry in which they were travelling fell into a gorge on the Paderu ghat road in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

As per the reports, the accident occurred when around 10 persons were heading to Pedabayalu. They were taking the DJ equipment, including sound boxes, which was used during the recently concluded Modakondamma Jathara in Paderu. More details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.