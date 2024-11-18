 />
Three-day workshop on six tribal languages begins in Visakhapatnam

40 language resource persons and teachers from ITDAs attend the workshop for preparation of training modules

Published - November 18, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations, a three-day planning workshop has begun at the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Institute (TCR&TM), Rushikonda, here for preparation of training materials on Mother Tongue Based Multi-Lingual Education (MTB-MLE) Methodology Books on six tribal languages – Adivasi Oriya, Savara, Kuvi, Konda, Koya and Banjara/Sugali.

As many as 40 language resource persons/teachers of the same communities from the ITDAs of Parvathipuram- Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Prakasam and Palnadu attended the workshop for preparation of training modules.

Dupukuntla Rameshbhushan, an expert in tribal languages from the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, attended the programme as subject expert to provide necessary inputs and pedagogy-related guidelines to the resource persons.

Rani Manda, Executive Director, TCR&TM, has said that the resource persons will take the advice of Dupukuntla Rameshbhushan and Naga Raju Chikkala (course coordinator), TCR&TM, and also act as Master Trainers and impart training to the native speakers/teachers of schools and anganwadi teachers of the above six languages to enhance their teaching methodology for the benefit of the tribal students to learn in their mother tongue.

