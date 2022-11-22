Three-day workshop on CEMS gets under way in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2022

VPT chief urges participants to implement best practices for improving the environment

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day advance-level training workshop ‘On best practices and handling of Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)’, being organised by the AP Pollution Control Board(APPCB) in association with International Centre for Sustainable Carbon (a technology collaboration arm under International Energy Agency), UK and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW, Delhi), got under way at a star hotel, here, on Tuesday.

CEMS is a new age technology mandated by the Central PCB, since February 2014, for major polluting industries in India. CEMS technology is used for real-time online emission monitoring and reporting to the regulators. Using this automated system, accurate data can be monitored in higher frequency, accurately and checked for compliance directly with limited human interference and manpower.

Sufficient data of better quality helps in better compliance, process optimisation for better efficiency, in-time control for any mishap, and better analysis for devising effective regulation and policies. The initiative is a part of capacity building programme in India supported by the US Department of State.

The programme will involve two days of technical sessions and one day of hands-on experience in the industry. Post assessment, successful candidates will also be awarded with training certificate. It is an important opportunity for all the participants to learn from it.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, has attended as the chief guest at the workshop. He spoke on the importance of CEMS in regulatory compliance and requested the participants to learn from the workshop and implement the best practices for improving the environment.

Lesley Sloss, Principal Consultant, ICSC- UK, J S Kamyotra, ex- Member Secretary, CPCB- India, Sanjeev K Kanchan, Adviser, CEEW- India, Richard Sean Warden, president, SES- USA, Roland Zepeck, founder, IBD-Germany, Steve Norfleet, president, Agora Environmental Consulting- USA and Balbir Singh, president, Envirotech Equipment- India, participated in the workshop.

