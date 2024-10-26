Three-day workshop for zoo conservation biologists concludes in Visakhapatnam

Officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), in collaboration with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi, conducted a three-day national level capacity building workshop for the zoo conservation biologists here on the zoo premises, on Saturday. Conservation biologists from 15 States participated in the workshop and were awarded certificates of participation and mementos by the Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, B.M. Diwan Mydeen, who attended the event as the chief guest. The workshop brought together leading experts from across the country to share insights into advancing zoo management practices and enhancing captive animal welfare. Curator of IGZP Mangamma was present.

